Scooter's Coffee Names Felicia White Director of Franchise Training

As Scooter's Coffee continues its rapid growth trajectory, it is committed to best-in-class franchise support. To provide its franchisees with the latest in operations training, Felicia White has joined the company as Director of Franchise Training. She will lead innovative and interactive training programs to enhance business operations and franchise success.

White shares Scooter’s Coffee commitment to franchise development, in addition to the company’s people-first mindset. She will utilize her domestic and international training experience to implement next-generation training approaches, including a new learning management system, eLearning opportunities and facilitator-led engagements. These initiatives will help strengthen Scooter’s Coffee unparalleled relationships with its franchisees, customers, employees and suppliers.

For over 14 years, White held various training and development leadership roles with Church’s Chicken. As Vice President of Global Operations Training and Development, she managed global training for several of the company’s brands. As Senior Director of Training and Development, she led the most successful limited-time offer (LTO) rollout in years.

An industry-recognized expert on Front Line Leadership Development, White presents at leadership development and mentorship programs. She serves as a board member with the Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) and is a member of the Women’s Foodservice Forum. White also recently published a book: “Bowties and Cowboy Boots, Lessons in Life and Leadership.”

White is a Certified Hospitality Trainer (AHELI) and holds various training certifications. She earned an MBA, a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Administration and an associate degree in Culinary Arts. She is pursuing a Doctor of Education in Adult Learning and Development at Northwestern State University.