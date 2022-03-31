Scooter's Coffee Names Kelsey Regier VP of Application Development

To develop best-in-class software applications that deliver value and delight the customer, Kelsey Regier has joined Scooter’s Coffee as Vice President of Application Development. As the company continues its rapid expansion nationwide, Regier and her team of passionate application developers will advance technology-enabled capabilities for Scooter’s Coffee, so loyal and new customers can digitally interact with the brand.

With more than 20 years of project management, application development and leadership experience, Regier is an application development and delivery team leader with a proven track record of successful project deliveries.

Prior to joining Scooter’s Coffee, Regier held leadership positions at Farm Credit Services of America, including Vice President of Solution Delivery Enablement and Vice President of Application Development Delivery. Her strategic direction was instrumental in replacing the company’s loan origination system and creating a portal for customers. A career highlight was creating a development hackathon to innovate new products and thinking.

As Scooter’s Coffee strives to provide the best drive-thru interaction in the world, Regier’s digital strategy, innovation and data-driven insights will help franchisees grow their business and elevate the overall customer experience. Certified in AchieveGlobal facilitation, Regier has led many training courses on supporting the customer experience and building strong teams.

Regier earned a B.S. in Business Administration from Creighton University, majoring in Management Information Systems. She received an MBA from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.