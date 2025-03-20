Scooter’s Coffee, one of the nation’s largest specialty coffee drive-thru franchises, awarded its Franchisee of the Year honors to Stan Buncher, Fischer Van Handel, and Ryan Scoggin, co-owners of Pyramid Coffee, LLC which operates four Scooter’s Coffee franchised locations in the Memphis area.

Scooter’s Coffee awarded the top recognition in its growing franchise system to Van Handel at its annual GROW franchisee conference held in Omaha, Neb. on Wednesday, March 19. The Franchisee of the Year award recognizes a franchise owner’s outstanding performance in areas like sales, community involvement, employee management, and overall contribution to the brand. It also recognizes driving strong business results while representing the brand in a positive and amazing way.

Pyramid Coffee first began serving the greater Memphis area opening a store in Millington, TN in August 2023. New stores have followed in Covington, TN; Southaven, MS; and Horn Lake, MS. Both Mississippi stores began serving customers within the last eight weeks.

“We are proud to recognize Stan, Fischer, and Ryan with Pyramid Coffee as Franchisee of the Year given their incredible performance in 2024 and their continued dedication to Memphis and the surrounding communities they serve,” said Joe Thornton, Scooter’s Coffee CEO. “Congratulations to Pyramid Coffee on their successes, their recent store openings, and for their future trajectory of growth.”

The Pyramid Coffee team, a proudly veteran-owned franchise business, have been extensively engaged with the Covington and Millington communities. Since opening their first store, they have supported local high school athletics events, partnered with local chambers of commerce, hosted days of giving on the third Tuesday of every month, and sponsored the Hwy 51 Music Festival as well as other community events.

Scooter’s Coffee is known for its espresso-based drinks like the signature Caramelicious served hot, iced or blended, Red Bull Infusions, slow-steeped cold brew, fruit smoothies, pastry and breakfast items, kids menu options, and more. The Scooter’s Coffee network includes more than 850 stores across 31 states, including 9 stores total in the greater Memphis area and 27 stores across Tennessee and Mississippi. Download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app or Scoot on Around to your local Scooter’s Coffee location.