Scooter’s Coffee, one of the nation’s largest specialty coffee drive-thru franchises, named Randi and Grant Johnson, local owners of the Rainsville, AL store, Rookie of the Year within its growing franchise system.

Scooter’s Coffee awarded the recognition to Randi Johnson at its annual GROW franchisee conference held in Omaha, Neb. on Wednesday, March 19. The Rookie of the Year award recognizes a top-performing new franchisee whose­ first store has been open one year or less, has persevered through the challenges of a new business, and has upheld the company values of Integrity, LOVE, Humility, and Courage.

The Johnsons began serving the Rainsville community after opening their Scooter’s Coffee kiosk at 314 Main St. in May 2024. But their service to the community goes far beyond the amazing drinks that are served out of the drive-thru window.

“Recognizing Randi Johnson and her team as Rookie of the Year is an easy choice given their incredible performance and dedication to Rainsville and the surrounding community,” said Joe Thornton, Scooter’s Coffee CEO. “Since their store opened last May, Randi and her team have put their heart into everything they do, and their community has fully embraced them for being a key partner. Congratulations to Randi and Grant Johnson on this well-deserved recognition.”

Randi and her team have partnered with DeKalb County Schools to support athletics programs and donated bicycles to students with perfect attendance. They’ve also supported rescue animals at the DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center, local summer reading programs, pee wee football camps, Chamber of Commerce events, and various fundraising efforts in Plainsville.

Scooter’s Coffee is known for its espresso-based drinks like the signature Caramelicious served hot, iced or blended, Red Bull® Infusions, slow-steeped cold brew, fruit smoothies, pastry and breakfast items, kids menu options, and more. The Scooter’s Coffee network includes more than 850 stores across 31 states, including 24 stores across Alabama. Download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app or Scoot on Around® to your local Scooter’s Coffee location.