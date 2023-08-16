Scooter’s Coffee Names Tim Arpin Chief Sales Officer

As Scooter’s Coffee continues its rapid growth, Tim Arpin has been named Chief Sales Officer to support the drive-thru specialty coffee chain’s expansion throughout the United States.

As one America’s fastest growing coffee companies, Scooter’s Coffee contributes its success to its amazing loyal and future customers, franchisees, employees, and partners. Arpin, an experienced leader in franchise sales and development, looks forward to forging new franchise relationships in the U.S. He is deeply passionate about helping small business owners realize their dreams through franchise opportunities.

An energetic business development executive, Arpin brings fresh approaches to franchise recruitment, market strategy, and sales management. He has an ability to lead and mentor talented business development professionals to achieve best-in-class results. Also skilled in operations and customer relationship management, he will support franchisees in providing one of the best drive-thru interactions in the world through speed, consistency, and an amazing customer experience.

Previously Vice President of Franchise Sales at Scooter’s Coffee, Arpin led recruitment and development initiatives to help grow the franchise brand. Most recently, he was Vice President of Franchise Development for ServiceMaster Brands, where he created an end-to-end franchise development division. He also held executive leadership positions for high-growth franchise brands such as Restaurant Brands International, Steam Global Services, and Self Esteem Brands, which includes approximately 4,300 Anytime Fitness locations. He has a demonstrated history of working in a variety of industries that include quick service, health and wellness, and fitness.

Arpin earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Minnesota.