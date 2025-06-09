Scooter’s Coffee is sending two people on their dream trip to Hawaii through its “You Earned a Vacation” giveaway launching today on the @ScootersCoffee Instagram. One lucky winner will be randomly selected for this getaway to Hawaii for two.

Entering for a chance to win is easy. Follow @ScootersCoffee on Instagram and watch for a post about the You Earned a Vacation Giveaway. To enter, like the post and, in the comments on that post, tag someone who you think deserves a vacation. Each comment is good for an entry into the contest. Score a bonus entry by sharing the post to your Instagram story.

The Scooter’s Coffee “You Earned a Vacation” Giveaway ends Monday, June 16, 2025 at 11:59 pm CDT. Winners will be contacted via direct message from Scooter’s Coffee’s verified Instagram account on or around Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Terms and conditions apply. See the Official Rules for more information.

Say aloha to summer flavors at Scooter’s Coffee through tropically inspired Red Bull Infusions like the Aquamarine (blue raspberry and coconut), Peach Wave (peach pomegranate and coconut), and Tropical Fury (peach pomegranate and orange). Or try refreshing takes on tropical flavors with our Peach Bliss Quencher or Mango Smoothie. Any of these tropical drinks can help fuel your Hawaii vacation daydreams, so Scoot On Around to your local Scooter’s Coffee location to get your own little taste of paradise.