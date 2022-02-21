Scooter’s Coffee to Open Atlanta-Area Distribution Center with Harvest Roasting

Scooter’s Coffee announced plans to open an Atlanta-area distribution center with Harvest Roasting, its branded, vertically integrated supply chain division. The new distribution center will support Scooter’s Coffee rapid expansion in the U.S. Southeast region and allow Scooter’s Coffee to maintain the quality of its Amazing specialty coffee and craveable bakery products.

Scooter’s Coffee will renovate a facility in Hapeville, Ga., with warehouse space, a drive-in freezer and a Scooter’s Coffee training kiosk that will be utilized for franchisee education and support. The approximately 40,000-square-foot facility will accommodate the storage and distribution of supplies and high-quality products, including Scooter’s Coffee internally roasted world-class espresso and fresh-baked treats. The distribution center will facilitate delivery to more than 60 Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru kiosks across eight states, in addition to hundreds of stores planned for the future in the region.

“Our growth momentum has enabled us to make investments in our distribution network and logistics infrastructure. By creating a distribution hub near Atlanta, we can better provide high-quality products and best-in-class service to our growing Southeastern franchisees and their customers,” says Eric Rausch, Vice President of Distribution at Scooter’s Coffee. “We are excited to bring the Scooter’s Coffee experience to new customers as we strive to provide the best drive-thru interaction in the world.”

Scooter’s Coffee currently has commitments in the Southeast to open new stores in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. The new distribution center also will provide Scooter’s Coffee entry into new markets, such as West Virginia. Active growth of the drive-thru coffee franchise and brand in the Southeast has become a significant contributor to national expansion goals.

Initially, the new distribution center will offer approximately 10 full-time jobs. Staffing needs are expected to increase as Scooter’s Coffee opens additional stores. Omaha-based Scooter’s Coffee currently operates distribution centers in Omaha, Kansas City, Mo., and Dallas, Texas, with plans to open an additional 55,000-square-foot facility in Omaha this spring. The Hapeville distribution center is expected to open in May 2022. Scooter’s Coffee growth is built on a foundation of Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage – the company’s core values, which are shared with each employee.

Scooter’s Coffee is currently hiring for full-time positions in Hapeville, including warehouse manager, inventory control specialist, route delivery drivers and warehouse associates. Scooter’s Coffee offers a full suite of benefits to full-time employees, including health insurance, competitive pay, paid vacation and holidays, a 401(k) savings plan, financial planning, an employee assistance program, a monthly $75 Scooter’s Coffee store credit and more.