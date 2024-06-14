Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks…Amazingly Fast!” announced its 800th location which will open at 10515 Taylorsville Road in Louisville, Ky.

“Today, here at Scooter’s Coffee, we are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our 800th location,” Joe Thornton, CEO of Scooter’s Coffee said. “With a system comprised primarily of franchise owners, it is exciting to see the brand grow and to see franchisees realize their dream of business ownership. As we now operate in 30 states, we look forward to having more people enjoy an amazing coffee experience with us.”

The 800th Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru location is locally owned and operated by Jamie Stapleton and Joshua Johnston. Under the company name iHeartCoffee, Stapleton and Johnston now own and operate eight Scooter’s Coffee locations in the Louisville, Ky. area.

“The incredible support from our customers has been heartwarming and has enabled us to give back over $30,000 to our non-profit partners and employ over 100 people since we opened our first store on Dixie Highway two and a half years ago,” Stapleton said. “We are deeply grateful to the people of Greater Louisville for their unwavering support.”

Scoot on Around to any Scooter’s Coffee location nationwide and you might score big! 800 lucky customers who scan their Scooter’s Coffee mobile app will be randomly selected to receive $25 in mobile app credit. Keep an eye on Scooter’s Coffee on social media for additional special giveaways for exciting prizes and mobile app credits to redeem for free drinks and food at any Scooter’s Coffee location. Connect with Scooter’s Coffee on Facebook and Instagram to join in the fun!

Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving world-class coffee for more than 25 years. Its signature drink is the Caramelicious, and the menu features an array of specialty espresso beverages, fruit Quenchers and smoothies, SCOOOT! Energy Infusions, hot and cold brewed coffee, baked-from-scratch pastries, savory breakfast options, kids’ combos and much more.

Scoot On Around to one of our 800 locations nationwide by visiting scooterscoffee.com or by downloading the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to find a drive-thru near you.