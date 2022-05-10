Scooter's Coffee Plans to Open Second Distribution Center in Omaha, Nebraska

Scooter’s Coffee, one of the fastest-growing specialty coffee drive-thru companies in the nation, announces plans to open a second Omaha distribution center with Harvest Roasting, its vertically integrated supply chain division.

The newly constructed distribution center, expected to open in May 2022, is located at 13564 Valley Ridge Drive in La Vista, Neb., less than 5 miles from Scooter’s Coffee current headquarters and distribution center at 10500 Sapp Brothers Drive. The new facility includes 46,000 square feet of warehouse space and 9,000 square feet of office space to accommodate the organization’s unprecedented growth and meet the growing demand for its best-in-class drive-thru specialty coffee model. The new distribution center will be dedicated to storing, selecting and shipping world-class coffee, fresh bakery products and other supplies to Scooter’s Coffee franchisees.

“To support the rapid expansion of the Scooter’s Coffee brand, our new distribution center will allow us to ramp up production and enhance the best-in-class support systems we provide to our franchisees who ensure our loyal and new guests across the country have an amazing drive-thru experience,” says Eric Rausch, Vice President of Distribution at Scooter’s Coffee. “With the new distribution center handling the bulk of our warehousing and delivery efforts, we can focus on our internal roasting and bakery operations at our current distribution center facility.”

Scooter’s Coffee is approaching 500 stores in 24 states. By the end of 2022, the new Omaha distribution center is expected to service more than 300 Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru kiosks across 10 states. Additional Scooter’s Coffee distribution centers are in Kansas City, Mo., and Dallas. Another new Scooter’s Coffee distribution center in Atlanta, scheduled to open in May 2022, will help accommodate Scooter’s Coffee entry into new and growing markets in the South and Southeast.

Hiring opportunities at the new Omaha distribution center and across Scooter’s Coffee footprint will be made available as the company continues to grow.