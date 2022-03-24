Scooter’s Coffee Promotes Richard Heyman to Chief Strategy Officer

As Scooter’s Coffee gains momentum, Richard Heyman has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer for the brand and its franchise system. To help drive organizational growth and transformation, Heyman is responsible for Information Technology, Real Estate, and Construction, as well as facilitating strategies to drive intentional expansion goals for Scooter’s Coffee and its franchisees.

With more than 35 years of experience building and implementing business strategies for entrepreneurial endeavors and large public enterprises, Heyman’s leadership has driven significant growth for organizations such as Christopher & Banks, Gordmans, Pamida Stores, and Baker’s Supermarkets.

Heyman’s expertise in data-driven, dynamic decision-making will help Scooter’s Coffee elevate customer experience and service. Scooter’s Coffee continues to expand rapidly across the U.S. in its commitment to deliver the best drive-thru interaction in the world.

Heyman has a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Physics from Tufts University and a Master of Science degree in Geology from Brown University.

He subsequently earned a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Information Systems from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.