Animal lovers and their canine companions joined with Scooter’s Coffee to raise $111,197.91 for North Shore Animal League America, the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, through a special monthlong fundraising campaign benefitting rescue animals waiting for adoption at shelters nationwide.

A check was presented to Animal League America by Scooter’s Coffee representatives at the rescue organization’s annual Walk and Wag finale event held in New York City on Saturday.

“The month of DOGust didn’t just go to the dogs. Inspired by the love we see our customers show for their furry friends in our drive-thrus, we joined with North Shore Animal League America to benefit all shelter animals,” said Becky Vinton Jeanette, executive director, community affairs at Scooter’s Coffee. “We’re honored to have partnered with such a remarkable organization that aligns so well with our core values and with the values of our customers.”

Scooter’s Coffee joined with Animal League America to celebrate DOGust and DOGust 1st, the official birthday for all rescue dogs whose birthdates are unknown. The specialty coffee company donated 10% of all proceeds from the sales of three Birthday PAWty themed specialty beverages plus any additional customer donations.

The monthlong celebration all added up to a sweet success for shelter pets nationwide. Scooter’s Coffee sold more than 130,000 Birthday PAWty drinks and received additional donations from customers. More than 84,000 pup cups were handed out through drive-thrus. These efforts all added up to a substantial donation of $111,197.91 that will directly benefit rescue animals in shelters nationwide waiting to find loving, responsible homes.

“This generous donation helps to sustain our No Kill mission. We are honored to have Scooter’s Coffee as a partner to spread the message on the joys and responsibilities of pet adoption,“ Joanne Yohannan, senior vice president of operations at North Shore Animal League America, said.

DOGust 1st events held by Animal League America’s shelter partners at 50 locations across the country led to the adoption of 2,140 animals. It is likely that thousands of additional adoptions occurred because of all media and social media buzz about DOGust 1st. Following an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Animal League America hosted its own adoption events at its campus in Port Washington, NY and in the heart of Manhattan.

As the 2024 DOGust 1st presenting sponsor, Scooter’s Coffee and its franchisees held DOGust celebrations at various locations nationwide and served up pup cups through its signature “Pup Cup ATM” at select events.

Scoot On Around with your best four-legged friend (or any other pet for that matter) for a pup cup at your nearest Scooter’s Coffee location. Visit scooterscoffee.com or download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to find the store closest to you.