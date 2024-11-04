This holiday season, Mr. Mint, Queen Frostine, Jolly Gumdrop, Gramma Nutt, and King Candy are bringing the magical and nostalgic world of CANDY LAND to Scooter’s Coffee, under license from Hasbro, a leading toy and game company.

Your adventure to the Candy Castle begins when you Scoot On Around to one of our 825+ Scooter’s Coffee locations in 30 states nationwide. New menu items are now available that bring together the sweet adventure of CANDY LAND with new and returning holiday flavors including:

The Mr. Mint Mocha, enhancing our signature mocha with a cool kick of peppermint topped with whipped cream and peppermint chips (served hot, iced, or blended)

The Mr. Mint Hot Chocolate, combining chocolate and peppermint for a classic holiday treat topped with whipped cream and peppermint chips

The Queen Frostine Sugar Cookie Latte, adding a sparkling new touch to a returning winter favorite with rich white mocha and buttery, slightly spiced cookie flavors (served hot, iced, or blended)

The Queen Frostine Sugar Cookie, a buttery melt-in-your-mouth sugar cookie with cream cheese frosting and blue sugar crystals

The Gramma Nutt Latte, a warm and comforting creation featuring cinnamon, brown sugar, and hazelnut flavors with espresso (served hot, iced, or blended)

The Gramma Nutt Cold Brew, featuring our slow-steeped cold brew mixed with cinnamon, brown sugar, and hazelnut topped with hazelnut cold foam and salted toffee sprinkles

The Jolly Gumdrop Smoothie, a colorful frosty confection blending tart cherry with our rich smoothie base and topped with whipped cream and gumdrops

The King Candy Cake Bite, infusing white cake with fizzy popping candy and coating each bite with white candy, finished with crunchy candy and a sprinkle of shimmering gold on top

New kid's offerings including a gingerbread-themed Kid's Combo Box, a Jolly Gumdrop Lil' Smiley Smoothie, and a kid's temperature Mr. Mint Hot Chocolate

Start your own adventure to Candy Castle! Exclusive Scooter’s Coffee and CANDY LAND merchandise is available at scooterscoffee.com including CANDY LAND themed tumblers (large and kid’s sizes), striped pajamas for the whole family, and warm and cozy beanies. CANDY LAND tumblers are available at participating Scooter’s Coffee locations while supplies last.

Menu items are available now. Visit scooterscoffee.com or download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to find your nearest Scooter’s Coffee location.

Candy Land and Hasbro and all related trademarks and logos are trademarks of Hasbro, Inc. 2024 Hasbro.