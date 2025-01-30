Celebrate the season of love at Scooter’s Coffee with a heartwarming new twist on a classic: The Strawberry Sweetheart Mocha.

This decadent drink delivers all the sweet and rich flavors of chocolate covered strawberries mixed with bold espresso and topped with whipped cream and a mocha drizzle. Whether you order it hot, iced, or blended, you can indulge in a heartwarming blend that will have you feeling the love with every sip — no chocolate fountain required.

Pair the indulgence with a perfectly sized treat through the return of our Red Velvet Cake Bite. This bite-sized delight features red velvet cake made by mixing our classic cake with cream cheese frosting and cocoa to create an amazing bite of bliss. Each bite is dipped in luscious white chocolate and topped with red sprinkles. Treat yourself with a cake bite for $2.95 or purchase 2 for $5.50 to share with someone special.

The Strawberry Sweetheart Mocha and the Red Velvet Cake Bite are both available for a limited time at all Scooter’s Coffee locations. Scoot on Around to your local Scooter’s Coffee location or download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to celebrate the season of love.