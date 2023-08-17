Scooter’s Coffee is Searching for its First 'Dogfluencer'

Even though it’s the dog days of summer, fall will be top of mind as Scooter’s Coffee puts a fun spin on its puppy-loved Pup Cups for National Dog Day on Saturday, August 26. Dogs can enjoy a free, fall-inspired Pumpkin Spice Pup Cup made up of all dog-friendly ingredients, including whipped cream, a pumpkin dog treat and a dusting of cinnamon. The first 15 canine customers at each Scooter’s Coffee store on National Dog Day also will receive a bandana imprinted with the Scooter’s Coffee signature Smiley logo, at participating locations while supplies last.

“We know how much dogs mean to our customers, and with the upcoming launch of the Scooter’s Coffee fall menu and popular pumpkin offerings, we wanted to provide something special for our pup friends to celebrate National Dog Day,” says Scooter’s Coffee Chief Community Officer Bill Black. “It’s always fun to see our customers’ Pup Cup photos, and we look forward to seeing how their dogs enjoy the new Pumpkin Spice Pup Cups.”

Scooter’s Coffee also is launching a search for the first-ever Scooter’s Coffee Dogfluencer. A participant may enter their dog in this contest by timely completing all of the following actions:

LIKE and FOLLOW Scooter’s Coffee on Facebook or FOLLOW Scooter’s Coffee on Instagram.

LIKE the Aug. 25 Facebook or Instagram post that announces the contest and TAG three friends in the comments.

VISIT a Scooter’s Coffee location during operating hours on August 26 and take a photo of participant’s dog enjoying a free Pumpkin Spice Pup Cup.

UPLOAD the photo to participant’s Facebook or Instagram between August 26 and August 27, utilizing the hashtag #ScootersPupCup and tagging Scooter’s Coffee in the post.

Between August 28 and August 29, customers can visit Scooter’s Coffee Facebook or Instagram to view the top six finalists that the company selected and vote for their favorite dog. The dog with the most votes will be announced on August 30 and receive the grand prize of being featured on a billboard in Omaha, Nebraska, where Scooter’s Coffee is headquartered. The winning dog’s owner will receive a doggy bag full of fun surprises and free coffee for a year, via a credit through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App. The remaining finalists will also receive a doggy bag.

Visit scooterscoffee.com/NationalDogDay for specific terms and conditions, and to learn more about how Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating National Dog Day.