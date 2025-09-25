Scooter’s Coffee, one of the largest drive-thru specialty coffee companies, is donating a portion of sales of a new sweet treat to Make-A-Wish to support their mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Beginning today, Thursday, September 25, customers can Scoot On Around to Scooter’s Coffee for a new Courage Cookie Sandwich. Named in recognition of the courage patients and their families show each day when a child is faced with a critical illness, this cookie sandwich features two sweet and buttery rainbow sprinkled sugar cookies stacked with a creamy vanilla buttercream filling.

“At Scooter’s Coffee, our values are Integrity, LOVE, Humility, and Courage. Make-A-Wish delivers transformational wishes for families who demonstrate these values every day as they focus on improving their child’s physical and emotional wellbeing. To honor their courage and support the mission of Make-A-Wish is an incredible opportunity, and a delicious new treat makes this partnership even sweeter,” said Malorie Maddox, chief strategy officer at Scooter’s Coffee.

Through the end of October, customers can enjoy one of these delectable cookie sandwiches while also helping to grant life-changing wishes of children and their families. A portion of the sales of all Courage Cookie Sandwiches sold will be donated to directly support granting additional wishes for children to experience life beyond illness.

“We’re proud to welcome Scooter’s Coffee as a national supporter in our mission to bring hope to children with critical illnesses,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “A wish is more than a joyful moment—it’s a transformative experience that restores strength and a sense of normalcy for families, and thanks to the caring Scooter’s Coffee community, we’re bringing that hope to even more children still waiting for their wishes.”

The Courage Cookie Sandwich is now available at all Scooter’s Coffee locations nationwide. Visit scooterscoffee.com to find your local Scooter’s Coffee location and download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to earn Smiles with every purchase.