Scooter's Coffee Signs Multi-Unit Deal in Minnesota

Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Stillwater and White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Scooter’s Coffee, based in Omaha, Nebraska, specializes in artisan espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, baked-from-scratch pastries and features its signature drink, the CarameliciousÒ. The company also recently added depth to its profile with a line of organic hot and iced teas, single-origin coffee and Cold Brew & Cream.

As long-time residents of the area, Kris and Louise understand the value of a friendly, fast, quality cup of coffee. “I had my first experience with Scooter’s Coffee more than 12 years ago,” Kris Daniels says. “From that point on I knew they had something special. From their overall business structure to their core values, Scooter’s Coffee is one of a kind. We believe in quality products, quality people and giving back to the community. Scooter’s Coffee is the perfect brand for us to partner with to help bring a great business to the community and workforce of Ham Lake and northeast suburbs of the Twin Cities.”

Americans drink 400 million cups of coffee a day. In addition to loving caffeine, research shows coffee drinkers tend to live longer. The use of drive-thru models for coffee was already on the upward trend but has skyrocketed recently. Scooter’s Coffee, with the Brand Promise of “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!” is helping Americans meet that demand.

That promise is one aspect of Kris and Louise’s confidence in bringing Scooter’s Coffee into the community they call home.

“Opening these locations will help bridge the gap for an unparalleled alternative when it comes to coffee,” Louise Daniels said of her decision. “Not only will we offer a product unlike anything else on the market, but we will also provide a great environment for those seeking employment. We are thrilled to bring a family-owned business feel to the area and are eager to serve our community with a smile.”

Kris and Louise join Scooter’s Coffee as the company faces a major growth period, having reached a substantial milestone in 2021 surpassing the 400-location mark.

“Scooter’s Coffee is a great addition to the Stillwater and White Bear Lake communities,” says Kelly Crummer, Scooter’s Coffee Senior Director of Franchise Recruitment. “The word has spread about Scooter’s Coffee and the excitement is building, and we’re thrilled to have such ardent supporters of local business leading our expansion into this area.”