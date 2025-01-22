Heads up espresso lovers: Scooter’s Coffee is offering up the perfect opportunity to indulge in extra rich, smooth, and flavorful espresso. Coffee lovers can add an extra shot of our world-class espresso to their favorite drinks for just 25 cents only on Saturday, January 25.

Pair this unbeatable offer with two bold seasonal flavors that are sure to delight. The Sea Salt Caramelicious takes the beloved classic to new heights with savory sea salt caramel, whipped cream, and a topping of caramel drizzle and salted toffee. Add an extra shot on January 25 for only 25 cents to make it even more indulgent whether you enjoy it hot, iced, or blended!

Looking for something refreshingly decadent? The Iced Blackberry Velvet Macchiato balances layers of sweet blackberry flavors with velvety espresso. Served over ice with milk and crowned with dreamy vanilla cold foam, this limited-time treat is as sophisticated as it is satisfying. Build up that layer of beautiful espresso with an extra shot for only 25 cents on January 25!

With this offer available at over 850 Scooter’s Coffee locations in 31 states, it’s never been easier to Scoot On Around and sip, savor, and add an extra shot of espresso to your day. Order ahead or scan the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app at the window to earn sweet rewards with every purchase.