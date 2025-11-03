Fresh off the launch of a new limited-time holiday menu inspired by the classic New Line Cinema film, Elf, Scooter’s Coffee will host a sweet giveaway at all of its 890+ locations nationwide to share smiles and holiday cheer.

On Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, be one of the first 50 customers to Scoot On Around to your local Scooter’s Coffee location after 3 p.m. local time and you’ll score a free mini bottle of delicious maple syrup! Inspired by Buddy the Elf’s love for syrup, this co-branded Elf x Scooter’s Coffee mini bottle of maple syrup is the perfect companion for any of our holiday menu items inspired by Buddy the Elf and his journey to find his father in New York City.

What you do with your maple syrup is up to you! Dip our Maple Waffle Sandwich in maple syrup for a one-two punch of sweet and savory, add an extra touch of sweetness to your favorite Scooter’s Coffee drink, or use it to top your morning bowl of spaghetti and marshmallows. Show us how you’re enjoying your sweet surprise by posting on social media and tagging @ScootersCoffee!

This giveaway is the perfect opportunity to enjoy any of our holiday menu items inspired by the beloved holiday film, Elf. Try our Buddy the Elf Maple Caramelicious for a maple syrup infused take on our signature drink or add a little spice with the Buddy the Elf Maple Chai! See the full holiday menu lineup by downloading the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app or by visiting scooterscoffee.com.

Limit one mini bottle of maple syrup per customer with any purchase. Offer is valid only on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, after 3 p.m. local time at all Scooter’s Coffee locations while supplies last.