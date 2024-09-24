Perk up! Scooter’s Coffee is brewing up something special for National Coffee Day. We’re giving away free Iced or Hot Brewed Coffee, any size, on September 29 and 30 when ordered ahead or scanned with the app. Hot or cold, large or small, each cup is on us through the app!



Plus, the first 25 customers at every one of our 800+ Scooter’s Coffee locations will snag a free, limited-edition Scooter’s Coffee mug! These exclusive mugs aren’t for sale, and once they’re gone, they’re gone for good. Don’t wait—be one of the first to claim yours!



Celebrate National Coffee Day with Scooter’s Coffee this year with our newly added Iced Coffee featuring our perfectly brewed premium coffee poured over ice for a smooth and refreshing pick-me-up. Compared to our bold slow-steeped cold brew, Iced Coffee brings a lighter flavor profile with more of the bitterness and acidity of hot brewed coffee. It’s typically enjoyed with a medium roast but can also be ordered with our dark roast or flavored brewed coffees.



But to take advantage of this amazing National Coffee Day offer, customers will need to download and use the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. There they can order ahead or simply scan the app in the drive thru. Celebrate National Coffee Day with Scooter’s Coffee and Scoot on Around™ to the nearest Scooter’s Coffee location. A free cup of hot or iced brewed coffee is just a tap away.