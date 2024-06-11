Dads are the best. So why not treat that special father in your life to his favorite drink from Scooter’s Coffee? Buy any drink and get a free drink for yourself on us this Father’s Day. This offer is available only on Sunday, June 16, 2024, and must be redeemed through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.



This is the perfect chance to try our new summer menu including a Pineapple Mint Quencher, featuring the refreshing combo of natural pineapple and mint that makes an icy perfect way to upgrade Dad’s day or make a splash with the Strawberry Lime Quencher featuring bold fruit flavors topped with freeze-dried blueberries. Any drink on our menu is eligible for this offer including our signature Caramelicious, our new S’mores Latte (served hot, iced or blended) or S’mores Crème Cold Brew, SCOOOT! Energy Infusions, fruit smoothies, brewed coffee, and more!



The offer will be automatically applied at checkout on mobile orders or when scanning to pay or earn Smiles at the window. Limit one BOGO drink of equal or lesser value offer per customer. Scoot on Around to your local Scooter’s Coffee location on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, 2024, to redeem this offer.