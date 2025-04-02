National Caramel Day is almost here, and with a special offer to celebrate, there’s no place better to savor the rich and smooth flavor of caramel than at Scooter’s Coffee, the home of the Caramelicious!

On Saturday, April 5, Scoot On Around to a Scooter’s Coffee near you for $2 off any Caramelicious drink on our menu when you use the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. For the true caramel fanatics, we’re offering a limited Caramelicious Club sticker at all locations. We have plenty of caramel to go around, but the stickers are limited, so make plans to visit early on April 5!

You have delicious decisions to make when choosing your Caramelicious. Stay true to the original with our signature Caramelicious served hot, iced, or blended. No matter how you like it, this legendary drink comes topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Looking for a lighter approach to caramel indulgence? Treat yourself to our new Sugar Free Caramelicious, also served hot, iced, or blended, and go even lighter when you order it Super Skinny to substitute skim milk. If a bold-tasting cold brew is more your style, then it’s hard to top our Caramelicious Crème Cold Brew. It features our signature caramel sauce combined with our cold brew slow-steeped in each store and topped with a splash of heavy cream and sweet caramel cold foam.

Offer is limited to one $2 off drink per customer and must be redeemed using the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. The Sea Salt Caramelicious Cake Bite is not eligible for this promotion, but at two for only $5.50, they are the perfect caramel companion for whichever Caramelicious you crave.

Download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to prepare for your National Caramel Day celebration, and visit scooterscoffee.com to find your local Scooter’s Coffee location.