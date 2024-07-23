Get ready to Scoot On Around to your nearest Scooter’s Coffee on National Drive-Thru Day for an exclusive offer and a fun-filled sticker drop that will have coffee lovers buzzing.

On Wednesday, July 24, we are offering $2 off any Caramelicious drink through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app including our classic hot, iced, or blended Caramelicious and our new, refreshing Caramelicious Crème Cold Brew. But that’s not all! The first 50 customers at each participating location will receive an exclusive “Scoot on Around” sticker. This special edition sticker is a must-have for Scooter’s Coffee fans!

Nearly all of our 800+ Scooter’s Coffee locations feature convenient drive-thrus to deliver Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!. With our drive-thrus, customers know they can scoot in and scoot out with their favorite drinks made with world-class espresso, delicious breakfast options, snacks and sweet treats served fast and friendly. Limit one offer and one sticker per customer. Stickers are available at all locations while supplies last.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to enjoy $2 off your favorite Caramelicious drink and to grab an exclusive “Scoot on Around” sticker. Visit scooterscoffee.com or download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to find your nearest Scooter’s Coffee location on July 24, 2024, and celebrate with us.