Sweeten up the holiday season with Scooter’s Coffee and celebrate Ugly Sweater Day with us on Friday, Dec. 20. Customers are invited to deck themselves out in their coziest, most festive ugly sweater and Scoot On Around to their nearest location to grab a free, small hot chocolate and take home a limited-edition Scooter’s Coffee Ugly Sweater sticker as a festive keepsake to celebrate the season in style.

Starting after 11 a.m. (local time) on Friday, Dec. 20, customers can delight in the joyful taste of a holiday classic with a free, small Hot Chocolate. A drink for those who treasure the joyful taste of hot cocoa with rich, decadent chocolate blended with hot milk to sweet perfection. Or customers can enjoy a peppermint twist for a tasty adventure with a small order of our exclusive CANDY LAND themed Mr. Mint Hot Chocolate. This limited time offering features decadent chocolate meeting a cool, sweet kick of peppermint, creating the best of winter in a cup, finished with a fluffy cloud of whipped cream and sprinkles of peppermint chips. These offers are only available when customers pay or scan with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app

We’re also adding extra holiday cheer to the day by giving away limited-edition Holiday Smiley Sweater stickers to the first 100 customers after 11 a.m. (local time). These stickers are perfect for spreading holiday joy and a must-have for Scooter’s Coffee fans. Limit one offer and one sticker per customer. Stickers are available at all locations while supplies last. Ugly sweaters are encouraged but not required to redeem the offer.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to warm up with a free, small hot chocolate and grab an exclusive sticker. Put on your ugliest ugly sweater and visit scooterscoffee.com or download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to find your nearest Scooter’s Coffee location.