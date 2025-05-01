Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate the amazing care and compassion shown by nurses and healthcare workers by rewarding them with a free medium drink on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the first day of National Nurses Week.

As a thank you for their love for others, any nurses and healthcare workers can Scoot On Around to their nearest Scooter’s Coffee location on Tuesday, May 6 for any free medium drink of their choosing. A limited number of Healthcare Heroes stickers will be available at each location for nurses and healthcare workers while supplies last.

It’s the perfect time to try one of our six new Red Bull Infusions like Strawberry Horizon, Peach Wave, or Apocalypse. Pair your free drink with a breakfast boost like our Everything Bagel Sandwich or Mini Blueberry Muffins, or treat yourself to a S’mores Cookie because, well, you’ve earned it!

This offer is valid at participating locations on May 6, 2025, for nurses and healthcare workers with valid healthcare ID and is not eligible for mobile order ahead. Nurses and healthcare workers, make plans to visit your local Scooter’s Coffee location for a free medium drink on us for all you do on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.