Scooter’s Coffee, one of the fastest growing specialty coffee drive-thru franchise systems in the nation, announce its continued commitment as the title sponsor of the Frisco Bowl college football game for the second consecutive year.

The 2024 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl will take place on Tuesday, December 17 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, and will be telecast live on ESPN. The participating teams will be announced in early December.

“We are excited to welcome Scooter’s Coffee back as the title sponsor of the Frisco Bowl,” said Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events, which owns and operates the Frisco Bowl. “They provided an exciting and memorable experience for our traveling teams, fans and the local community last year, and I am certain they will help our ESPN and Frisco Bowl staff create another incredible event this December.”

Scooter’s Coffee is a rapidly growing drive-thru specialty coffee chain with nearly 800 stores in 30 states. They recently ranked #13 on Yelp’s 2023 list of 50 Most Loved Brands in the U.S. and ranked #2 on Franchise Times Fast & Serious 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises in 2024.

“Watching the joy and excitement from the student-athletes and fans at last year’s Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl was a highlight moment for our employees, customers and franchisees,” says Joe Thornton, CEO of Scooter’s Coffee. “We are excited to host and cheer on the teams again this year ­– athletes, staff and fans who exemplify the same core values and determination that built our company in 1998 and still guide us today.”