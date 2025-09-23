Scooter’s Coffee is brewing up excitement, free drinks, and exclusive stickers to celebrate National Coffee Day!

Each day from Saturday, September 27, through Monday, September 29, customers can Scoot On Around for a free medium brewed coffee through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. Choose from our classic Scooter’s Blend medium roast, bold dark roast, or our delicious flavored coffee of the day. Limit one free medium brewed coffee per customer per day.

To add to the caffeinated celebration, Scoot On Around early on Monday, September 29, as the first 100 customers at each store will receive a free National Coffee Day sticker with any purchase. Supplies are limited, so start your day early with Scooter’s Coffee to snag yours!

The only way to score free brewed coffee for National Coffee Day is to download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. Customers can also earn Smiles with every purchase which can be redeemed for their Scooter’s Coffee favorites.