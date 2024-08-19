For the season filled with football, hayrack rides, bonfires, and more, Scooter’s Coffee has fall flavors to make the most of your seasonal fun including the nostalgic taste of green apple, an oak barrel inspired lineup, and the return of autumntime favorites including our Pumpkin Caramelicious.

Our new Caramel Apple Smoothie features crisp, tart green apple flavors blended with our smooth and decadent caramel sauce. Also available in a kid’s size as the Caramel Apple Lil’ Smiley Smoothie, this nostalgic treat comes topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle – no apple picking required. We’re also introducing our Green Apple Infusion, featuring crisp, green apple flavors combined with our tropical SCOOOT! Energy for a tart, tangy, and refreshing drink.

Rich maple meets warm bourbon flavors in our new Maple Bourbon Latte! Available hot, iced, or blended, this ultimate craft coffee experience pairs sweetly spiced maple flavors and the deep smokey flavor of bourbon with our world-class espresso. The sweet and smokey experience continues with our new Maple Bourbon Crème Cold Brew. Our slow-steeped cold brew gets the same maple and bourbon flavor treatment but comes topped with a splash of heavy cream and maple spice cold foam. Either drink pairs perfectly with a Maple Waffle Sandwich to kickstart your day!

The pumpkin patch comes to you with the return of our beloved Pumpkin Caramelicious. Back and better than ever, this fall twist on our signature drink brings together creamy caramel and espresso with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and more to create the perfect pumpkin and caramel experience. The drink, served hot, iced, or blended, comes topped with whipped cream, cinnamon, and a drizzle of caramel.

For the first time, we’re adding a bold pumpkin twist to our chai for the new Pumpkin Chai Latte. This new drink brings all the flavors of autumn together in one cup featuring traditional chai tea spices of cinnamon, clove, and ginger paired with rich, creamy pumpkin and caramel flavors.

Two additional fall favorites return to our menu including the Autumn Caramel Crunch. This delicious latte combines our signature espresso, creamy caramel, hazelnut, and classic vanilla flavors to create the perfect pick-me-up for a crisp fall day. Our Pumpkin Spice Latte also makes a return to add a classic pumpkin flavor to our lattes made with our deeply satisfying espresso. Both of these drinks are available hot, iced, or blended and pair perfectly with our Pumpkin Cheesecake Cake Bite!

All these fall favorites are available for a limited time, so Scoot On Around for the perfect complement to your fall activities. Visit scooterscoffee.com or download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to find the location nearest you.