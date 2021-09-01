Scooter’s Coffee Unveils Fall Menu, Complete with Pumpkin Options

Signs of autumn include Scooter’s Coffee highly-anticipated and limited-time fall menu. Loyal and new customers can enjoy Scooter’s Coffee signature fall drink flavors, most of which can be prepared hot, iced or blended.

Pumpkin Spice Latte: Scooter’s Coffee world-class Espresso is blended with milk and all the autumnal flavors—cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and more.

Pumpkin Caramelicious: Scooter’s Coffee world-class Espresso melded with creamy caramel and textured milk is intertwined with pumpkin spices and then topped off with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Maple Vanilla Latte: Autumn-in-New-England-inspired flavors of gentle maple syrup, sweet vanilla and a hint of ginger marry beautifully with Scooter’s Coffee world-class Espresso and rich, creamy milk.

Maple Spice Cold Brew: Incredible cold brew, featuring the smoothest-ever 24-hour brewing method of Scooter’s Coffee world's-best Coffee, gets a warm, gingery-sweet kick of maple. Maple Spice Cold Brew pairs perfectly with a Maple Waffle Sandwich that is both savory and sweet.

Scooter’s Coffee baked-from-scratch selections for fall include a Mini Pumpkin Loaf topped with light brown sugar and crunchy roasted pecans; and a Pumpkin Caramelicious Muffin that combines flavors from the signature Caramelicious with the warm sweetness of pumpkin spice.