Scooter’s Coffee Unveils New Menu, Including Lucky Leprechaun

It’s your lucky day with Scooter’s Coffee new menu offerings. From the cool mint in Lucky Leprechaun to the savory butterscotch flavor in the Pot O’ Gold Latte, these new drinks will put a spring in your step.

Lucky Leprechaun – Smoothly sweet white chocolate and cool mint are paired with world-class espresso and rich, steamed milk. The Lucky Leprechaun is finished with signature whipped cream and sprinkled with chips of Andes famous chocolatey mints. Customers can order it with or without espresso, having it both ways.

Pot O’ Gold Latte – One of our customer favorites infuses freshly pulled espresso with smooth, frothy milk and a mixture of luscious caramel and butterscotch. This golden, buttery goodness is then topped with fresh whipped cream and drizzled with caramel.

Butterscotch Cold Foam – Top any iced or blended drink with handcrafted Butterscotch Cold Foam, made-to-order with nonfat freshly frothed milk. Rich in flavor, it’s a buttery, velvety sweet cloud that floats atop and gently melds with your drink.

Chocolate Mint Chip Cookie – The cool taste of mint accompanies rich chocolate in every bite of this amazing cookie. Speckled with refreshing mint green chips, the oh-so-chocolatey cookie dough is baked to soft, chewy perfection.

Red Velvet Cake Bites – When it comes to the incredibly rich, dense deliciousness of Red Velvet Cake Bites, baked-from-scratch at Scooter’s Coffee bakery, this palm-sized treat is just right. Super moist cake is mixed with real cream cheese frosting and cocoa-infused decadence to create an amazing bite of sprinkle-covered bliss.

Melt-in-your mouth treats from Scooter’s Coffee also include the ooey-gooey Cinnamon Roll, a soft and moist Blueberry Muffin and much more – all prepared fast, fresh and with love.