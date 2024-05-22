For those days when the coffee cup runs empty too soon or when you need a little extra refreshment, Scooter’s Coffee is introducing something big. The new extra-large (XL) size cup, also known as the Super Scooter, is now available at Scooter’s Coffee locations nationwide.

All iced drinks and hot drinks on the Scooter’s Coffee menu can now be ordered in an XL size, including our signature Caramelicious, limited time offerings like our S’mores Latte, our refreshing new line of Scooter’s Coffee Quenchers including Strawberry Lime and Pineapple Mint, SCOOOT! Energy Infusions and slow-steeped Cold Brew.

“Our customers asked, and we delivered. The new XL menu options give our customers the opportunity to put a little more amazing in their day,” Scooter’s Coffee CEO Joe Thornton says. “We’re thrilled to give our customers more of the drinks they love and even more of a reason to scoot on around.”

Each iced and hot drink on the Scooter’s Coffee menu has been crafted to deliver the same amazing flavors and world-class espresso, but in a larger size. The new XL options hold approximately 32 fluid ounces for iced drinks and 24 fluid ounces for hot drinks. Elevate your drink by adding creamy cold foam, additional flavorings or an additional shot of espresso. Additions and substitutions extra.