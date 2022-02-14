Scooter’s Launches New Pay-Ahead Feature

As Scooter’s Coffee strives to provide the best customer drive-thru interaction in the nation, the company announced the launch of its new order ahead, pay ahead feature on the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App.

Through the app and at no additional fee, customers can browse menu options, customize their order and pre-pay for same-day pickup during store hours at their nearest Scooter’s Coffee location. Upon arrival at the drive-thru, orders will be prepared fresh and amazingly fast with the handcrafted quality new and loyal Scooter’s Coffee customers know and love.

“We are passionate about enhancing the customer experience,” says Bill Black, Chief Marketing Officer at Scooter’s Coffee. “Our new order ahead, pay ahead feature will make it even more convenient for our customers to enjoy their favorite Scooter’s Coffee drink and treat.”

All purchases made through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App will earn customers “Smiles” that can be redeemed for loyalty rewards, including free drinks and additional perks.

Discover your next Scooter’s Coffee order when you download or update the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App, available at the App Store and Google Play.