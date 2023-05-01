Scooter’s to Provide Nurses and Healthcare Workers Free Coffee

On Friday, May 5, in honor of Nurse and Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day, Scooter’s Coffee will provide nurses and healthcare workers with a free medium Brewed Coffee to show its appreciation and gratitude for these everyday heroes.

“We are appreciative of the sacrifices of our nation’s nurses and healthcare workers as they continue to provide above and beyond care in their communities,” says Malorie Maddox, Chief Marketing Officer. “Their compassion and commitment to taking care of others reflect our Scooter’s Coffee Core Values of Integrity, Love, Humility, and Courage. We look forward to warming their hearts with our fresh Brewed Coffee on Nurse and Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day.”

The free medium Brewed Coffee offer is valid one per customer with healthcare identification on May 5, 2023, only at participating locations while supplies last. The offer is not available through order ahead on the mobile app.

Scooter’s Coffee sources only the highest-quality ingredients and roasts the world’s finest specialty coffee beans – blended with love and care in small batches for a rich, smooth flavor and aroma.