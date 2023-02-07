Scotsman Showcases Prodigy ELITE Cube Ice Machine

Owning, operating, and servicing an ice machine has never been easier than with the new Prodigy ELITE cube ice machine from Scotsman. With the integrated ICELINQ mobile app, Prodigy ELITE provides a simplified ownership experience through convenient cleanings, service, and settings adjustments. Prodigy ELITE units are ideally suited for use in foodservice, healthcare, and hospitality applications.
An ELITE Experience
- Upgraded sensor design enhances cleanability and amplifies durability
- Enhanced AutoAlertTM indicator lights – including Bin Full and Bluetooth pairing with Scotsman’s
ICELINQ mobile app
- Preservation mode maximizes uptime and notifies users of potential issues
- WaterSense adaptive purge optimizes water consumption keeping the machine cleaner and operating more efficiently
Prodigy ELITE offers a simplified experience with intuitive operation, cleaning, and maintenance for maximum uptime and reliability. Plus, all products are manufactured and tested at our award-winning facility in South Carolina, ensuring each machine works exactly like it should.
