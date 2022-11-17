Seattle Bakery Piroshky Piroshky Returns to Grange Food Hall in December

After a successful popup at Chef Troy Guard’s Grange Food Hall in October, Seattle’s famous bakery, Piroshky Piroshky, is back in town with pre-order pickup December 1st. Founded in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market, Piroshky Piroshky has offered hand-crafted Eastern European pastries to loyal fans since 1992.

Famous for its long lines out the door, Piroshky Piroshky Bakery has received widespread acclaim over the years, including a feature on Anthony Bourdain's “No Reservations” and voted one of “The 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America” by the Smithsonian.

“Over the years, when people visit our bakery from all over the U.S., they often ask when we will be in their city. We listened and decided to travel to cities across the United States to meet our customers personally – and connect with our community across the country,” says Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky

Piroshky Piroshky will have all of their best selling pastries available for pickup at Grange including the Cinnamon Cardamom Braid, Chocolate Cream Hazelnut Roll, Beef & Cheese Piroshky and Smoked Salmon Pate.

HOW IT WORKS:

1. Select your choice of the best-selling pies online at piroshkybakery.com

2. Relax, knowing your piroshky is hand-made and made to order. (Items are flash frozen delivery.)

3. Pick up your piroshky on the event day,

WHEN:

Pick Up, December 1, 2022 between 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Order Deadline, November, 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM

Minimum Order: $50.00

WHERE:

Grange Hall

6575 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

New Regular Hours

Mon-Th: 11 AM – 11 PM

Fri: 11AM – 12 AM

Sat: 10:30 AM – 12 AM

Sun: 10:30 AM – 10 PM