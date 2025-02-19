SEB Professional is pleased to announce its participation in The NAFEM Show 2025, the premier event for foodservice equipment and innovation, taking place from February 26-28, 2025, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Represented by its renowned brands: WMF, Schaerer, Curtis,

La San Marco, Zummo, and Pacojet, SEB Professional is set to showcase cutting-edge solutions that redefine efficiency, quality and sustainability in the foodservice industry.

Coffee and Beverage Passion, Powered by Innovation

At SEB Professional, coffee is more than just a drink—it’s a passion that fuels millions of people every day. As a market leader in premium automated coffee, espresso, drip coffee and tea solutions, as well as fresh juice extraction, we support operators across the foodservice industry.

From expertly brewed espresso to freshly squeezed juice, our machines can be found wherever beverages are enjoyed outside the home. Whether you’ve grabbed a coffee on the go or sipped a perfectly crafted latte this week, chances are it came from one of our machines.

Our mission is to make it easy for foodservice professionals to deliver memorable experiences to their customers with equipment that blends innovation, craftsmanship, and reliability.

And for culinary professionals seeking precision, Pacojet offers a unique solution for flawless creations that elevate menus around the world.

Discover the Future of Foodservice at Booth #2044

Join us at Booth #2044 to explore an impressive portfolio of beverage equipment solutions from our world-class brands, featuring:

WMF: A German brand with over 170 years of experience in crafting automatic and semi-automatic coffee machines, as well as equipment for the hospitality and foodservice industries.

Schaerer: A Swiss pioneer in fully automated professional coffee machines in the world since 1892, delivering precision and quality.

Curtis: Based in California, USA, Curtis boasts over 80 years of expertise in commercial coffee brewing equipment, iced tea systems, and specialty beverage dispensers.

La San Marco: A century-old Italian brand leading the lever-operated coffee machine segment, with products crafted in northeastern Italy.

Zummo: A leader in automatic fruit juice extractors, offering a versatile range of professional citrus juicers, juice extractors, vending machines, centrifuges and more.

Pacojet: Revolutionizing food preparation, this Swiss family-owned brand specializes in emulsifying devices that deliver flawless ice creams, sorbets, sauces, mousses, and purees in under 90 seconds.

Our team of experts will provide live demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss how our innovative technologies can elevate your operations and enhance customer experiences.

“At SEB Professional, we believe that innovation is not just about technology, but about creating meaningful experiences for both operators and consumers. The NAFEM Show is the perfect opportunity to demonstrate how our solutions simplify operations, ensure consistent quality, and ultimately help businesses thrive. We are excited to engage with fellow industry experts, share our vision, and showcase the next generation of beverage equipment.” Giulio Petraccaro, General Manager US & Canada.

Innovation Spotlight: Schaerer Coffee Soul C in “What’s Hot, What’s Cool”

We are thrilled to announce that the Schaerer Coffee Soul C has been selected for the prestigious “What’s Hot, What’s Cool” showcase at The NAFEM Show. This curated exhibit highlights breakthrough advancements in foodservice equipment, with guided tours led by industry experts. Combining sleek design with state-of-the-art capabilities, the Schaerer Coffee Soul C represents the future of bean-to-cup coffee brewing.

We look forward to connecting with industry professionals and showcasing our commitment to delivering exceptional beverage solutions. Don’t miss the chance to experience the innovations that are shaping the future of foodservice!