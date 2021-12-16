Second Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack to Debut in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Noble Food & Pursuits announces today that Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack, located at 1500 W. First Street in Winston-Salem, NC, will open December 20, 2021. The 2,200 square foot restaurant will be the second location of Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack, with more planned to open in 2022. To celebrate the Winston-Salem opening, Bossy Beulah’s will give a year’s supply of free Beaut chicken sandwiches to the first 50 guests.

“Our team couldn’t be more thrilled to open the doors of Bossy Beulah’s in Winston-Salem,” says owner Jim Noble. “I grew up in the Triad and have operated restaurants here for nearly 40 years, but this is our first opening in Winston-Salem since 1992. We are proud to be a part of this community and to expand our impact here, both within the restaurant and through our partnerships with local community organizations.”

Bossy Beulah’s is a tribute to Noble’s great aunt, Beulah, who often fried chicken on Sundays after church and watched over Noble and his cousins when they were children.

“Beaut, as we called her in our family, was a fixture in my childhood. She was a character, and could fry chicken better than anyone I’ve ever known,” says Noble. “We have a lot of fun with the design of this restaurant, using the bright colors and florals to depict her playful and bossy personality.”

Similar to the retro design, the simplistic menu at Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack is a throwback. The highlights of the menu are three chicken sandwich options: The Beaut consists of a fried Joyce Farms chicken breast, Duke’s mayo, and pickles on a Copain bun; the Cheesy Beaut adds cheese to the signature sandwich; and the Hot Thighs sandwich features a hand breaded, boneless Joyce Farms chicken thigh drenched in house made hot sauce and topped with pickles on a Copain bun. Additional, Bossy Beulah’s offers Bossy Bites, (hand-cut and hand-breaded Joyce Farms chicken breast nuggets), Joyce Farms wings, and sides of Iredell Slaw (named after Iredell County, NC, where Beulah lived), fries, and the house “simple” salad. Breakfast offerings will be added in the near future. The dining area includes seats for 51 guests at a counter and tables, with an additional 36 seats on an outdoor patio.

Bossy Beulah’s will open daily at 11am. The restaurant will fulfill in-person orders only to begin, but online ordering for pickup and delivery will become available in the coming weeks