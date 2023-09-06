Second Twisted by Wetzel's to Open Second California Location

There’s a new twist in town. The nation’s snack leader, Wetzel’s Pretzels, is continuing to expand its innovative streetside bakery concept – Twisted by Wetzel’s – with a second California location opening this fall.

Coming off the heels of the brand’s debut in La Habra earlier this year, Twisted by Wetzel’s is eager to open its second location in the greater Los Angeles area, and third location overall, to give fans another option for getting their pretzel fix. Located at 4757 Firestone Blvd in South Gate, Calif., the new Twisted by Wetzel’s will be in the heart of the Azalea Shopping Center, surrounded by a mix of retailers and restaurants.

With a vibrant, immersive, 360-degree experience, the new location’s bright, energetic interior matches the brand’s playful persona. Amplifying Wetzel’s crave-worthy, classic pretzels, Twisted by Wetzel’s satisfies today’s Gen Z and Millennial generations with its wide array of imaginative and elevated menu options. From savory to sweet, Twisted features new creations that are stuffed, topped and drizzled to ultimate pretzel perfection. The brand’s mouth-watering, signature treats include:

Twistz – An homage to everyone's favorite piece of the pretzel – the twist. Twisted and braided pretzel dough is stuffed with cheese and sprinkled with flavorful toppings. Select from the Pizza Bomb, Wetz Coast Club or Triple Grilled Cheese.

Dogz – The all-beef Wetzel hot dog guests know and love, now elevated. Options include the Baja Boardwalk, complete with jalapeños, green onion, slaw and Cilantro Baja Sauce atop a spiral bun, as well as Wetz Coast Classic, Sriracha Soul and Everything Bacon.

Loaded Bitz – Wetzel's riff on loaded fries. Sweet and savory pretzel bites drizzled and finished with inventive toppings. Try crowd pleaser S'mores Bitz – a classic Bitz smothered in rich chocolate fudge, mini marshmallows, graham cracker crunch and chocolate chips. Other options include Bacon Ranch and Baja Elote.

Topped Pretz – A truly tempting treat, Wetzel's traditional full-sized pretzels are topped with surprising flavors. Options include the Chocolate Churro, covered in cinnamon sugar, dulce de leche and chocolate fudge, and the Maple Bacon, with a maple glaze and crispy bacon bits, among others.

Pretzel Chimney Cakes – The average ice cream cone pales in comparison to these twisted chimney cones. Wetzel's famous pretzel dough, rolled in sugar crystals and filled with creamy soft serve. Available in Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Brownie and more.

House-Made Drinks – Enjoy thirst-quenching drinks like the Strawberry Coco Dream, made with strawberry lemonade, coconut and cream, or the Peach Matcha Palmer, the perfect combination of Matcha green tea and peach lemonade.

Dipz: Dip before you devour. Wetzel's craveable dips include Wetz Cheese, Spicy Queso, Buttermilk Ranch, House Marinara, Baja Sauce and Dulce de Leche. Warning: Picking a favorite is nearly impossible.

Keepin' it Cool – The perfect treat to cool down after a warm pretzel. These desserts are a fan-favorite including flavors like Cookies and Cream Soft Serve Creation, Rainbow Crunch Soft Serve Creation, Chocolate Brownie and Caramel Chocolate Crunch Soft Serve Creations and the Pretzel Chimney Cakes.

Frozen Drinks – Get refreshed with the sweet and tangy Mangonada, or your choice of an Orange or Strawberry Creamsicle Soft Serve Float.



“After guests’ wild excitement for our debut location in La Habra earlier this year, we're thrilled to bring a second Twisted by Wetzel’s to the SoCal area,” says Chief Marketing Officer Kim Freer. “With convenient, streetside locations and a crave-worthy menu, we’re making snacking more fun and more accessible than ever before. We look forward to twisting up classic fan faves and new, inventive flavors for the South Gate community soon.”