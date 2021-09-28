Secret Menu Subscription Off The Menu Club Launches in Dallas

Whether you’re diving into delicious queso and margaritas at a chic Tex-Mex restaurant or indulging in premium brisket at an authentic Texas barbecue joint, it’s no secret that Dallas’ vibrant, diverse culinary scene is one-of-a-kind.

That’s why the Big D will soon be home to Off The Menu Club, a popular subscription service that offers local foodies an exclusive new way to discover more restaurants – and in-the-know menu items – throughout the area. Currently only available in Los Angeles and Orange County, Off The Menu (OTM) Club is making its Dallas debut on Sunday, Sept. 26.

For just $20 a month, members receive one complimentary secret menu item per day from a list of carefully curated establishments that partner with Off The Menu. Every Sunday, new restaurants are released on the OTM app featuring seven new secret menu items.

To become a member, Dallasites can join the waitlist at offthemenuco.com/dallas. When the app officially launches, those on the list will receive an invitation code to register and share with friends. As soon as the subscription is activated, it’s time to eat! Members simply show the phone app to their server to redeem the featured, free menu items.

This is a deal you’ll want to get in on from the start, both to lock in the introductory $20 subscription price and to enjoy exciting new items – like a buffalo chicken pizza bagel, strawberry waffle with fried chicken, spicy fajita grilled cheese and more – from a wide variety of local favorites such as Christie’s Sports Bar, Dahlia on Ross, Harper’s, The Rustic and more.

“Off The Menu has developed a cult-like following since we first launched in LA, so we can’t wait to expand to another awesome foodie city like Dallas and show everyone what our unique membership is all about,” says Founder and CEO Lawrence Longo. “OTM Club is the golden ticket to enjoying a rare dining experience at popular local restaurants and under-the-radar eateries you may not have tried yet. At just $20 per month, members can enjoy a different secret menu item every day at some of the most popular eateries across the area. We look forward to giving our members even more reason to explore Dallas’ amazing food scene.”

OTM Club will initially showcase restaurants across Dallas proper and surrounding suburbs, like Plano, Addison and Frisco. Plans are already underway to expand the Club’s coverage to other cities across the Lone Star State, including Fort Worth.