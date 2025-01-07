Participating Burger King Restaurants in Columbus, Ohio, will test a new Game Day Pretzel Whopper and Nacho Chicken Fries, starting January 9.
- New Game Day Pretzel Whopper: Features 1/4 lb. flame grilled beef patty, topped with creamy nacho sauce, crispy bacon, melty American cheese, crunchy pickles, and crispy onions, all served on a SuperPretzel bun.
- New Nacho Chicken Fries: Dippable white meat chicken fries, coated in a crunchy, tortilla chip breading, and served with a side of Nacho Cheese Sauce. Available in 4pc, 8pc, and 12pc.