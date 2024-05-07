Craft beer fans rejoice; an emerging self-pour tap concept is making waves as they tap into franchising. With self-service trends continuing to flourish, two out of three consumers prefer self-service rather than interacting with staff, according to Forbes. A revolutionary leader in the bar space, Tapster, is experiencing this growing trend first-hand with its self-pour model and easy-going atmosphere that puts guests in the driver’s seat. With interest across the U.S. rising, Tapster announced the launch of its franchise opportunity to bring passionate beer enthusiasts and entrepreneurs a viable and simplified entrance to bar ownership.

Tapster’s journey began with a passion for craft beer and a vision to reimagine how people experience it. “With Tapster cards in hand, our guests can be their own bartender and are free to sample at their own pace from over 40 beverages on tap – there’s virtually no waiting, you’re on your time at Tapster,” said Tapster Founder and CEO Roman Maliszewski, who opened the first Tapster in 2017 in Chicago. “Our franchise opportunity represents more than a business venture; it’s an invitation to join us in reshaping the future of how we socially drink, one pour at a time.”

Building on Success: Tapster to Open Fifth Tasting Room

With increased growth in the craft beer and self-service industries, Tapster is set to open its fifth U.S. tasting room:

Tapster’s newest location opens this May in the West Main Tower III Building at 193 106 th Ave. NE in Bellevue, Washington.

Ave. NE in Bellevue, Washington. The new self-pour bar is the brand’s second location in the Seattle market, and among 10-plus tasting rooms, Tapster plans to open or have in development within the next 3-5 years.

Tapster first entered the Seattle market in 2021 with its tasting room in South Lake Union and has since built a solid following with year-over-year growth and double-digit sales increases.

Launches Franchise Model: Tapster to Tap into Neighborhoods Nationwide

In addition to Seattle, the tasting room franchise primarily focuses on building its current operational markets—including Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia—and beyond to a presence in most major U.S. cities within the next 10 years.

“Our continued growth is a testament to the strength of the Tapster business model,” Maliszewski added. “Over the past seven years, we’ve developed Tapster in very different markets across the U.S. – all seeing warm welcomes and becoming enveloped within the fabric of their local communities. Our goal is for our brand to be as recognizable as Starbucks, cultivating a welcoming environment for friends, families, and colleagues to hang out at their leisure.”

Tapster is actively seeking hands-on, owner-operator franchisees who are passionate about their community and will be dedicated to providing outstanding guest service and upholding the brand’s standards. Previous industry experience is not required.

The Tapster franchise model is designed to streamline operations, ensuring ease and efficiency for franchisees. Unlike conventional bar and restaurant establishments burdened with complex staffing and food service requirements, Tapster’s self-pour technology and proven operational systems minimize the need for extensive staffing, meanwhile allowing franchisees and their team members to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences. The total investment to open a Tapster franchise is $400,000 – $1,200,000, including a $40,000 franchise fee.

To assist in developing the tasting room franchise opportunity and managing future growth, Maliszewski teamed with Community Franchise Group, which specializes in transforming emerging franchises into national brands. The group has a collective 100-plus years of experience scaling national franchise brands such as Orange Theory Fitness, Unity Rd., Maui Wowi, Cold Stone Creamery, Rocky Mountain Chocolate, Kahala Brands / MTY Food Group portfolio, Play It Again Sports, Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Retro Fitness, Floyd’s 99 Barbershop and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores.