Join us in discovering the best gelato makers in North America!

On May 6 and 7, the second Semifinal of Gelato Festival World Masters will take place at Carpigiani North America Headquarters in High Point, N.C. This exciting two-day competition will feature 24 talented gelato makers who advanced through the 2024 and 2025 selection rounds, which drew more than 100 participants.

At the close of the event on May 7, the top five finalists will be revealed, completing the roster for the North American Finals of the Gelato Festival World Masters — the premier international competition for gelato, sponsored by Carpigiani and Sigep – Italian Exhibition Group.

The Second North American Semifinal is made possible with the support of IRCA Group. Finalists will compete for top honors in the North American Finals that will take place in Los Angeles in August 2025.

Participants in the event come from:

United States: Florida (3), Georgia (1), Missouri (1), New Jersey (1), Pennsylvania (3), Texas (3)

Canada: Ontario (5), British Columbia (1)

Mexico: Mexico City (5), Veracruz (1)

With the 2022-25 edition, Gelato Festival World Masters reaches its sixteenth year of activity, having made its debut in Florence, Italy, in 2010. Since then, the event has broadened its horizons, expanding first throughout Italy, then in Europe and – since 2017 –in the United States. The event went global with the Gelato Festival World Masters world championship which, in its 2018-2021 edition, involved more than 3,500 gelato makers.

FULL LIST OF PARTICIPANTS

Country: USA

State: Florida

City: Miami

Antonio Carrozza of Latteria Italiana in Miami with the flavor “Amarantine”

Fourth place at Miami Lakes Challenge on December 10, 2024.

Miguel Lopez of Naranja Piña Gelato in Miami with the flavor “Chocolate”

Description: 71% intense chocolate gelato, made with high-quality cacao from Ecuador and a unique combination of salt from Cuzco and chocolate infused with Andean rose.

Fifth place at Miami Lakes Challenge on December 10, 2024.

City: Weston

Carlotta Orrico of Delicious in Weston with the flavor “Delizioso”

Description: Lemon gelato with Grandma’s cake and white chocolate.

First place at Miami Lakes Challenge on December 10, 2024.

State: Georgia

City: Monroe

Karyn Pumphrey of Gelato Queen in Monroe with the flavor “Caramel Apple Bourbon”

Description: Caramel bourbon gelato with apple pie and toasted pecan.

Second place at St. Louis Challenge on February 11, 2025.

State: Missouri

City: Ellisville

Tassia Vicentin Rezende of Tre Cuori Gelateria & Açaí in Ellisville with the flavor “Arachidi”

Description: All-natural peanut butter gelato with crunchy peanuts and dulce de leche, topped with Belgian chocolate.

First place at St. Louis Challenge on February 11, 2025.

State: New Jersey

City: Bergenfield

Francia Magsaysay of Francy’s Artisanal Ice Cream in Bergenfield with the flavor “Passion Fruit, Yuzu and White Chocolate”

Description: Passion fruit and yuzu gelato swirled with white chocolate gelato variegated with passion fruit reduction.

First place at Texas Challenge on April 11, 2024.

State: Pennsylvania

City: Philadelphia

Justine MacNeil of Fiore in Philadelphia with the flavor “S’mores”

Description: Burnt marshmallow-infused gelato with milk chocolate fudge swirl and crushed house-made graham crackers.

Third place at King of Prussia Challenge on February 26, 2024.

City: Pittsburgh

Anna Crucitt of Mercurio’s in Pittsburgh with the flavor “Caramel Coffee Crunch”

Description: Caramel gelato variegated with a chocolate coffee sauce and chopped brownie brittle, pieces of almonds and hazelnuts.

Fourth place at King of Prussia Challenge on February 26, 2024.

City: West Chester

Vincenzo Tettamanti of Gemelli Artisan Gelato in West Chester with the flavor “Fresh Ricotta, Rosemary & Raw Honey”

Description: Fresh Pennsylvania ricotta gelato with infused rosemary and raw wildflower honey.

Second place at King of Prussia Challenge on February 26, 2024.

State: Texas

City: Katy

Maria Florencia Mansile of La Argentina in Katy with the flavor “The Queen of Pies” Description: Lemon curd gelato with orange zest, variegated with tropical fruit Italian meringue and crumbs with olive oil.

Second place at Texas Challenge on April 11, 2024.

City: Plano

Mohammad Alqawasmi of Bazaria in Plano with the flavor “Fig Krokan”

Description: Almond gelato with caramelized figs and almonds.

Third place at St. Louis Challenge on February 11, 2025.

City: San Antonio

Dora Posada of Casa Morgana Gelatos in San Antonio with the flavor “Morgana’s Goat Spell”

Description: Goat cheese gelato infused with orange zest topped with figs, toasted pecans and honey.

Third place at Texas Challenge on April 11, 2024.

Country: CANADA

State: British Columbia

City: Vancouver

James Coleridge from Gelato by James in Vancouver with the flavor “Almond Wild Cherry”

Description: Buffalo milk, almond oil and extract from Sicily, amaretti cookies made in house at Casereccio and wild cherry.

Fourth place at Mississauga Challenge on April 16, 2024.

State: Ontario

City: Mississauga

Parry Sohi of Nani’s Gelato in Mississauga with the flavor “Diavola”

Description: Diavola pizza-infused gelato with candied prosciutto and pecorino romano.

Third place at Ontario Challenge on February 20, 2025.

City: Newmarket

Stefania Pede from Cocoa 40 Inc. in Newmarket with the flavor “Sea Turtle”

Description: A malt-infused gelato base with a salted coconut caramel sauce with 70% dark chocolate and roasted pecans.

Fifth place at Mississauga Challenge on April 16, 2024.

City: Toronto

Kaya Ogruce from Death in Venice in Toronto with the flavor “Rich Bitch”

Description: Gelato infused with wild candy cap mushrooms, topped with Canadian caviar and olive oil.

First place at Mississauga Challenge on April 16, 2024.

Onur Yimaz of Ice Creamonology in Toronto with the flavor “Mastic & Passion”

Description: Mastic base gelato with homemade honeycomb and fresh passion fruit.

Second place at Ontario Challenge on February 20, 2025.

Gisella Zomparelli Chung of Gelato North in Toronto with the flavor “Dubai Chocolate”

Description: Pistachio gelato with semi-sweet chocolate and toasted kataifi pastry.

Fifth place at Ontario Challenge on February 20, 2025.

Country: MEXICO

Federal State: CDMX

City: Mexico City

Jose Ignacio Castillo Remirez of Gelateria La Romana in Mexico City with the flavor “Sorbete de Aceite de Oliva Virgen Extra & Limón Eureka y Albahaca”

Description: Extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil and Eureka lemon sorbet.

Third place at Mexico City Challenge on March 19, 2024.

Juan Antonio Coyoli Maciel of Super Creamy in Mexico City with the flavor “Lisi”

Description: Sweet pumpkin gelato with a swirl of coffee, cinnamon, butter and rum, topped with pumpkin seeds.

Second place at Mexico City Challenge on March 13, 2025.

Anna Rose Lim of Amorcita Gelateria in Mexico City with the flavor “Coffee Cardamomo & Orange Blossom”

Description: Coffee, cardamom, and orange flower-infused gelato with honeycomb, rose petals and roasted coffee bean topping.

Second place at Mexico City Challenge on March 19, 2024.

Alfonso Jarero of Ozio in Mexico City with the flavor “Alicia”

Description: Greek yogurt gelato with litchis and a raspberry sauce flavored with rum and Grand Marnier.

First place at Mexico City Challenge on March 19, 2024.

Irvin Jiménez of Cuina in Mexico City with the flavor “Bocado de Flores”

Description: Natural yogurt gelato low in sugar, with a light passion fruit paste and Jasmine green tea.

First place at Mexico City Challenge on March 13, 2025.

State: Veracruz

City: Xalapa

María De Los Ángeles Morales of Gelato Shop in Xalapa with the flavor ‘’Besos de Fresa’’

Description: Strawberry gelato with baked cardamom and honey with a strawberry jelly, cardamom, honey and Grand Marnier.

Third place at Mexico City Challenge on March 13, 2025.