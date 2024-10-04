Fans of Serious Eats will soon go overboard when the popular new eatery launches its version of the Krabby Patty Burger to celebrate the 25th anniversary of everyone’s favorite right-angled, simple invertebrate, SpongeBob SquarePants. In a partnership with Paramount and Nickelodeon, Serious Eats was one of the very few restaurant brands hand-selected nationwide to participate in this crossover collaboration.

On Oct. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m., SpongeBob fanatics are invited to visit Serious Eats — located at 2971 S State Hwy 161 in Grand Prairie — and try the live-action burger for themselves. Along with the launch of the Krabby Patty Burger, the restaurant will feature a bubble machine and a big-screen TV streaming episodes of SpongeBob. Rumor has it that Mr. SquarePants will also make an appearance.

The Krabby Patty Burger is a classic take on the fictional dish preferred by sea-dwelling cartoons. This all-beef slider comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and Boom Boom sauce. Guests will be willing to arm wrestle Larry the Lobster just to get a bite of it! The Krabby Patty Burger will be served with sea salt fries, and can be washed down with a limited-time Pineapple Under the Sea milkshake.

“Serious Eats is also about having serious fun, and our limited-time Krabby Patty Burger is both fun and delicious!” said Milkshake Concepts CEO Imran Sheikh. “We’re honored to be part of the celebration of this iconic cartoon, who makes everyone feel like a kid at heart.”

The SpongeBob 25th anniversary celebration with Serious Eats’ live-action Krabby Patty promotion will run through Oct. 27, or while supplies last. Each burger will come with a one-of-a-kind, collector’s edition burger box.

Serious Eats is the ultimate food hall experience where guests can order savory chicken and beef sliders, giant slices of pizza and over-the-top milkshakes while enjoying everything a full bar has to offer. The food hall is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.