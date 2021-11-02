Service Management Group and Papa Murphy Join Forces

Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has announced a new customer experience management program with the nation’s largest take-and-bake pizza franchise Papa Murphy’s. The brand is working with SMG to capture feedback across multiple channels and analyze it in the smg360 platform alongside digital feedback data via an Olo integration.

Papa Murphy’s is dedicated to enriching the everyday with unconventional moments of happiness with their convenient, fresh, made-to-order pizzas and exceptional service. With more than 1,250 locations across 38 states, Canada and the United Arab Emirates, Papa Murphy’s is the fifth-largest pizza company in the U.S.

“As the customer experience leader in the restaurant industry, SMG is a great fit for our brand,” says Papa Murphy’s Senior Manager of Customer Experience Marni Van Siclen. “From its consultative approach to its intuitive platform, SMG offers the professional services and technology solutions we need to serve our guests—enhancing their experience and earning their loyalty.”

Papa Murphy’s is capturing location-level customer feedback at the point of sale and using SMG’s smart survey technology to deliver a short, targeted survey following online orders. Alongside real-time data from these feedback channels, SMG is integrating digital feedback from Olo to give Papa Murphy’s a holistic view of the customer experience in the smg360® platform, while tools like the mobile app and role-based dashboards help the field team prioritize key drivers to improve the customer experience.

“We’re honored Papa Murphy’s selected SMG following its extensive review of customer experience management providers,” adds SMG Chief Client Officer Todd Leach. “With in-depth industry experience and a unique ability to deliver actionable insights through software and services, we look forward to helping Papa Murphy’s find opportunities to provide a differentiated customer experience and take actions that drive outcomes.”