Sessions West Coast Deli Opens Two More Locations

Known for its inspired, chef-crafted sandwiches, Sessions West Coast Deli welcomed two new locations as it approaches a decade in business. The most recent arrivals of Sessions’ now six locations opened this year at Macy’s South Coast Plaza and The Shops at Mission Viejo, where they serve breakfast, lunch and dinner with an all-day menu that focuses on signature sandwiches, burgers, breakfast, small plates and gourmet salads.

Since opening its first location nearly a decade ago in a modest space on Newport Beach’s iconic peninsula, Sessions West Coast Deli has redefined the idea of a neighborhood sandwich shop. The concept was brought to life from a collaboration between highly driven Orange County born and raised dreamers-slash-entrepreneurs Matt Meddock, Beckham Thomas, and Chef Max Schlutz. Sessions prides itself on being relevant, modern, and chef driven, which has enabled it to achieve an unexpected sophistication through its commitment to a familiar, yet premium, palette of ingredients and materials. Every facet of the Sessions brand – from its house-made sauces and sides, to its logo and restaurant design – communicates a commitment to quality and authenticity.

Shortly after the concept introduced its menu to the public in 2014, it quickly received national attention for its scratch kitchen, where sauces, sides, salads and soups are prepared in-house daily. Sessions’ award-winning sandwiches, along with a streamlined menu of globally inspired salads and small plates, are made to order with fresh, locally grown produce, humanely and naturally raised meats, and locally baked artisan bread delivered daily.

Now with six Orange County locations, the heart of the Sessions concept still revolves around Executive Chef Max Schlutz’s carefully curated selection of sandwiches, each a representation of the brand’s dedication to a high-quality culinary experience over all else. The sandwich offerings riff on and elevate what one might expect to find at a gourmet deli, with vibrant, seasonal ingredients, and complex flavors that are more commonly found in high-brow food culture. Chef Schlutz’s inspiration comes from a wide variety of sources, ranging from relevant food trends, to his own family recipes passed down through generations. The result is a balance between the quality of fine dining and the comfort of a home-cooked meal.

Sessions’ menu is rounded out with a straightforward beverage program that offers house-made cold brew, local craft beers, wines by the glass and bottle, and a selection of specialty beverages, including natural sodas and kombucha.

The largest restaurant in the brand’s portfolio of Orange County-based restaurants, Sessions at Macy’s South Coast Plaza spans 3,400 square feet. Its design reflects the concept’s culinary sensibilities and SoCal culture with hanging plants, raw materials, and earth tones. A striking open-air kitchen allows guests to experience full transparency into how their order is crafted, and spacious patio with ample seating for al fresco dining throughout the year.

“Sessions is excited to once again partner with Macy’s as our concept joins the prestigious South Coast Plaza culinary community,” comments Matt Meddock, Partner of Sessions West Coast Deli, along with Beckham Thomas and Executive Chef Max Schlutz. “Just as our first location with Macy's at Fashion Island reflects the local community, Sessions seeks to further represent the Southern California lifestyle with our expanded footprint at our Macy’s South Coast Plaza home.”

Sessions West Coast Deli at Macy’s South Coast Plaza is located at 3333 Bristol Street in Costa Mesa. Current hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Joining the 150 stores and restaurants at The Shops at Mission Viejo, Sessions brings its unique offerings to south Orange County. The 2,000-square-foot Sessions Mission Viejo location can be accessed by guests from the indoor mall and directly from the exterior of The Shops, with an expansive year-round covered patio.

Sessions West Coast Deli at The Shops at Mission Viejo is located at 555 The Shops at Mission Viejo, in Mission Viejo. Current hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Over the years, Sessions has taken its crave-worthy menu, attention to detail, and exceptional service and extended it to a sophisticated catering operation. Capable of accommodating a wide variety of needs, from large-scale breakfast and lunch meetings, to more intimate gatherings in the boardroom or at the beach, Sessions executes caterings on a daily basis. Proving there are no limits to the team’s creativity, Sessions has experience handling buffet-style set-ups, on-site exhibition-style service, and traditional full-service dinners.