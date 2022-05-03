Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana Opens in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana is now open in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Established non-traditional food and beverage operator, The Grove, Inc. (TGI), opened the new restaurant in partnership with ACDBE partner M2 Concepts, LLC. To celebrate its newest opening, TGI held a Grand Opening event on Wednesday, April 27.

“We are thrilled to expand our MSP operations to include Settebello Pizzeria & Bar,” says Nina Madonia, CEO of TGI. “We welcome travelers to this beautiful location to enjoy our delicious authentic Napoletana-style pizza and drinks.”

Settebello was created to bring authentic pizza from Napoli, Italy to the western United States. Pizza Napoletana is hand made with a soft, naturally risen dough cooked in a blistering hot oven. The crust is soft and foldable, with signature black char marks. Each pizza is made to order in minutes, with choices such as Margherita, Quattro Formaggi, Bianca, and Salsicca made with local sausage.

The MSP location is the first Settebello restaurant in Minnesota. “Settebello is excited to partner with The Grove. Our relationship started over five years ago,” says owner Michael Brooks. “Working together we know we will create a very special experience for the travelers in MSP Airport and add to their stellar portfolio.”

In addition to the famous pizza, Settebello at MSP serves salads, antipasta, and sweets – including Nutella Pizza for dessert. The location also brings a full bar to MSP, featuring draft, canned and bottled beers, hard seltzers, wine, and cocktails. Guests can cozy up to the bar, sit down with family and friends, or grab a convenient meal to-go.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with The Grove in their development of a new Settebello for MSP Airport’s Terminal 1 Mall,” says Isabella Rhawie, Assistant Director of Concessions & Business Development for the Metropolitan Airports Commission. “Settebello hits the sweet spot for what our travelers are craving, with high-end quality pizza and other menu items, sourced locally, and made-to-order quickly for customers who can choose sit-down or take-out options.”

TGI is partnered with ACDBE (Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) certified M2 Concepts, LLC to operate this Settebello location. M2’s Vice President Ray Mickens said, “Between my partners at The Grove and the Settebello team, we have the chemistry that will make for a first-class guest experience at MSP. Personally, I love authentic pizza, and this is one of the best I’ve ever had.”

TGI offers a variety of leading food and beverage options at over 50 locations nationwide. Settebello has five locations in the western US, with MSP Airport being the first airport location. Settebello in MSP is now open in the Terminal 1 MSP Mall.