Seven Brew Drive-Thru Coffee Opens in Springfield, Missouri

Seven Brew Drive-Thru Coffee opened its newest location at 2317 N. Glenstone Ave. in Springfield and to celebrate, Seven Brew will be offering a free swag gift with each large drink purchase on Saturday, December 11, 2021, during the hours of 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. CST. Seven Brew is revolutionizing the coffee industry with delicious drinks made from the best ingredients, served by always energetic, upbeat, fun, and welcoming brewistas, in a fast and consistent drive-thru experience.

Seven Brew offers more than just coffee, though you’ll find your favorite lattes or mochas alongside creations like the popular “Blondie”, a caramel and vanilla breve, on Seven Brew’s original section of the menu. The menu includes a wide range of drinks, including teas, blended shakes and smoothies, energy drinks, and Italian sodas. All beverages are made to order and can be customized with 7 Brew’s signature flavors, offering classics like hazelnut alongside fresh flavors like kiwi or lavender.

Seven Brew plans to bring more of its revolutionary experience to Springfield, with the next location opening at 1455 W. Battlefield Rd. in March with ultimate plans for 6-8 total coffee stands in Springfield over the next several years. The Springfield community is sure to echo what customers in existing locations love about Seven Brew: delicious drinks served by a warm, welcoming team, at a pace that keeps up with you and your lifestyle.

Whether you like to create your own drink or go with one of 7 Brew’s monthly featured drinks, customers can get a beverage any way they like it—and quickly, without compromising on customer service. With two lanes in the drive-thru and a typical wait time of only two to four minutes, expect friendly service fast from our team. Enjoy convenience with all the perks of top-notch customer service. 7 Brew is open from Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.