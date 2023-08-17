Seven Brothers Burgers Debuts in Arizona with Queen Creek Location

Seven Brothers Burgers, the Hawaiian-born restaurant putting a family-oriented, quality-driven spin on the average burger joint, has officially kickstarted their Arizona development plans with the grand opening of their first Arizona location in Queen Creek.

The new store, located at 24750 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek, held its grand opening on June 21. The Hannemann Family, founders and owners of the brand, welcome their first franchisees, Brad and Melissa Crider.

“We love everything about Arizona. We love the natural beauty of the environment, the culture, and especially the people. We are very grateful and honored that Melissa and Brad hold our mission and values so dear to their hearts,” Hannemann says. “I’m so excited to welcome Brad and Melissa into the Seven Brothers Burgers family. I have no doubt they will serve local communities with the same core values that founded this business in the first place—family, love, and service.”

Seven Brothers Burgers has a culture and mission that facilitates a welcoming, easy-going vibe; it’s a unique, energetic and fun concept that immediately differentiates itself from other competing burger concepts. Seven Brothers Burgers offers a business model that is synonymous with the meaning of “family” and “Aloha.”

“Our franchising opportunity is new and fresh. Seven Brothers Burgers provides the means for entrepreneurs to bring a slice of paradise to local communities,” says Seth Hannemann, co-founder of Seven Brothers Burgers. “People who franchise with Seven Brothers Burgers in Arizona will be the first to do so.”