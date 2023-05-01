Seven Brothers Burgers Launches Franchise Growth Plan

Seven Brothers Burgers, the Hawaiian-born restaurant putting a family-oriented, quality-driven spin on the average burger joint, announced plans to expand its national footprint through franchising.

Founded in 2009 by the seven brothers of the Hannemann family, Seven Brothers Burgers has been bringing handcrafted, fun burgers and colorful side dishes to local communities in order to celebrate the beauty and complexity of Hawaiian culture. Seven Brothers Burgers leads with the same values that were instilled in them as children. Their business came to fruition after decades of surfing and partaking in community service as a family.

With six locations currently open in two states, Seven Brothers Burgers offers a community-driven, family-oriented business model and dining experience for prospective franchisees looking to create a sense of community and make a difference in their local areas. Seven Brothers Burgers offers more than a meal—it offers a sense of community with every meal, every time.

Seven Brothers Burgers is looking for multi-unit franchisees in Arizona, Hawaii, Idaho and Utah who want to bring warmth, relaxation and a slice of beachy paradise to their local areas.

“The dream of Seven Brothers Burgers was realized in Kahuku, right on the North Shore of Hawaii. We want to bring a taste of the North Shore magic to people everywhere. Our mission is ‘your happiness, always,’” says Shez Hannemann, co-founder of Seven Brothers Burgers. “It’s about taking the time to make time for the community, and to make sure that everyone who visits feels like a part of the family.”

Seven Brothers Burgers has a culture and mission that facilitates a welcoming, easy-going vibe; it’s a unique, energetic and fun concept that immediately differentiates itself from other competing burger concepts. Seven Brothers Burgers offers a business model that is synonymous with the meaning of “family” and “Aloha.”

“Our franchising opportunity is new and fresh. Seven Brothers Burgers provides the means for entrepreneurs to bring a slice of paradise to their local communities,” adds Seth Hannemann, co-founder of Seven Brothers Burgers. “People who franchise with Seven Brothers Burgers will be the first to do so.”