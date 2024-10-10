SevenRooms, a leading CRM, marketing and operations platforms for the hospitality industry, announced the launch of its new Text Marketing solution – developed exclusively for restaurants. Built on the foundation of SevenRooms’ acquisition of AI SMS marketing platform HeyPluto, this new feature empowers restaurants to create and send one-time marketing campaigns via text message (MMS) with unlimited characters, emojis and multimedia attachments like event invites or happy hour menus.

With the U.S. SMS Marketing industry projected to reach over $12B by 2025, restaurants are uniquely positioned to tap into this growing channel and drive direct ROI. With the launch of integrated text message marketing, SevenRooms continues its commitment to industry-leading innovation, helping operators launch personalized, data-driven campaigns in minutes. Restaurants can now track reservation bookings and spend directly back to guest profiles, clearly demonstrating the ROI of every message.

This new functionality helps restaurants reach guests directly on their mobile devices with timely, relevant and personalized marketing messages. For diners, text marketing provides a quick, easy channel to engage with marketing from their favorite restaurants, with more personalized messages from the restaurants they repeatedly patronize.

Applying HeyPluto’s advanced capabilities and learnings, SevenRooms has tailored 15 distinct text marketing templates for the hospitality industry, empowering operators to craft more personalized and impactful messages that boost engagement, drive reservations and enhance the guest experience.

“As part of our long track record of industry-leading innovation, we’re bringing Text Marketing to the hospitality industry, helping operators connect with guests directly and more personally than ever before,” said Allison Page, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer at SevenRooms. “Designed exclusively for restaurants, this easy-to-use marketing tool lets them select from restaurant-specific templates to send targeted messages to customizable, automated guest segments with a few clicks, reaching guests instantly. Plus, with point-of-sale integrations tied directly into SevenRooms’ CRM, we’re enabling operators to deliver personalized campaigns that elevate the guest experience while driving measurable ROI – an industry first.”

Text marketing boasts an average open rate of 98% and generates average reservation revenue of $1.64 per text message sent on SevenRooms, nearly 14X the industry average of $0.12. Integrated directly into SevenRooms’ CRM to help operators maximize the value of every message sent, Text Marketing is already in use by leading restaurant groups including Maple & Ash and Fabio Viviani Hospitality. In six months, Fabio Viviani Hospitality drove $432,000 in revenue, generating 5,726 covers and 1,784 reservations using the solution.

“Text message marketing has transformed how we connect with our guests,” said Henry Kaminski, CMO at Fabio Viviani Hospitality. “The ability to reach our guests directly on their mobile phones with personalized, timely offers has significantly boosted our engagement, with nearly 1,800 reservations booked as a direct result. With open rates close to 98%, we know our messages are being seen, and the results speak for themselves – more than $440k in revenue generated in just six months. It’s not just about filling tables; it’s about creating a more connected and meaningful relationship with our guests. SevenRooms’ text marketing has allowed us to do that more effectively than ever before.”

SevenRooms’ new text marketing solution empowers the hospitality industry to unlock unprecedented levels of guest engagement, driving meaningful connections and measurable results that transform the way restaurants interact with their guests.