Sgt. Pepperoni's Store to Offer Free Pepperoni Toppings

In celebration of National Pepperoni Day on September 20, 2021, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store will offer complimentary pepperoni toppings on any whole pie or double pepperoni on the classic pepperoni pizza.

Committed to serving the highest-quality pizza made with only fresh, premium ingredients, Sgt. Pepperoni’s proudly serves cult-favorite Roni Cup Pepperoni. Known for its thick-cut and crispy, curly cup shape, Roni Cup Pepperoni pairs perfectly with Sgt. Pepperoni’s fresh, housemade pizza sauce and dough. Offer valid for one day only on September 20, 2021; no promo code necessary.

Available for dine-in and carry-out at all Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Stores:



Aliso Viejo: 26601 Aliso Creek Rd., Suite D, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656. (949) 215-3070.

Irvine: 4533 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA 92612. (949) 748-1080.

Newport Beach: 2300 S.E. Bristol St. F, Newport Beach, CA 92660. (949) 852-9500.